Murphy to Speak at Parsippany Hilton

PARSIPPANY — Meet the Candidate Event with Governor Phil Murphy at Hilton Parsippany, One Hilton Court will take place on Thursday, September 30 at 11:15 a.m.

Phil Murphy is the current Governor of New Jersey, yet he still is a candidate running for re-election. The Gubernatorial Speaker Series concludes with a Democratic candidate and incumbent, Governor Phil Murphy.

He will discuss his platform and take questions from attendees.

The price to attend is $65.00 to $85.00. Those interested in attending can click here to register.

The event is sponsored by the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, Meet the Candidate Gubernatorial Speaker Series.