Market Street Mission Gives 500 Backpacks in Annual Project Backpack Giveaway

MORRIS COUNTY — The Market Street Mission in Morristown packed and distributed 500 backpacks full of school supplies to children in need in our community, during August. As children begin to go back to school in person again this year, they are excited to help prepare and equip them with the materials they need to succeed.

Every August, hard-working volunteers come to the Mission to help prepare 500 backpacks and supply kits for students from preschool through high school. Many of the bags go to the men in the Mission’s addiction recovery Life Change Program to give to their children and grandchildren. Program alumni can sign up for backpacks as well. Throughout the program, they help the residents learn to be responsible, supportive fathers, and Project Backpack is one tangible way they can help them work to rebuild relationships with their children by providing for their needs while still pursuing their own recovery.

The Mission also works with local schools, churches, and organizations to provide backpacks for children in the community. This year, they were able to support organizations around the Morristown and Asbury Park Mission locations, as well as their new Sussex County location that opened in Newton earlier this year.

Partner organizations included Saint Margaret’s Church in Morristown, the Spring Street Alliance CDC and Bethel Church in Morristown, Neptune High School, and Project Self-Sufficiency in Newton.

It was a special blessing to be able to deepen our relationships with Sussex County community partners as we establish our new location in Newton. One leader from Project Self-Sufficiency commented on the backpacks, saying, “these items will bring so much joy to children in our community and fill them with excitement as they prepare to return to their classrooms this fall. You have given them the opportunity to start the year poised for academic success!”

The Market Street Mission has been serving the community for more than 130 years with meals, shelter, addiction recovery, and community outreach services. Project Backpack has served as a great opportunity to show support and care for our neighbors as we help local students prepare for the school year. Thank you to all our volunteers and donors who helped make this possible!

Established in 1889, the Market Street Mission is an experienced organization with a proven method of helping fight alcoholism, substance abuse, hunger, and homelessness in northern and central New Jersey. As a private non-profit we rely on the charitable support of compassionate donors to provide more than 110,000 meals and 30,000 nights of shelter per year. For more information on our emergency services, free addiction recovery program, community counseling services, and thrift store please visit by clicking here.

