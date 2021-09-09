Township Honors Uzbek-American Day

PARSIPPANY – As the nation of Uzbekistan celebrates 30 years of independence and self-governance, Mayor Soriano will honor Uzbek-Americans with a proclamation honoring September 1, 2021, as Uzbek-American Day at the September 7 Township Council Meeting.

Across Uzbekistan and across the world, the country’s history and rich culture are marked by displays of traditional folk music, dancing, local craft, and eating plov, the national meal.

“I’m honored to help celebrate the independence with the people of Uzbekistan, and mark the occasion with our many Uzbek-American residents and friends,” said Mayor Soriano. “Our township is proud to be the home of residents from five different continents, making our community an example of diversity in cultural heritage in America. I hope everyone in our Township joins me in wishing all who celebrate their Uzbek heritage the very best during this joyous time.”

The Proclamation also commends the efforts of the Turkestanian American Association in their efforts to keep cultural ties connected between the United States and their native lands.

To learn more about Uzbekistan and its rich history and culture, please click here.