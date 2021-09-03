Township Dedicates Veterans Memorial Park Gazebo to Mimi Letts

PARSIPPANY — In honor of departed former Mayor Marceil “Mimi” Letts, The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will dedicate the Gazebo at Veterans Park in her memory on Friday, September 17 at 2:00 PM. Letts passed away on September 15, 2019.

With a lifetime of public service to Parsippany and a dedication to municipal and community improvements for the Township, Letts was Mayor of Parsippany from 1994 to 2005, the first and only female mayor to serve in the Township’s history. She was instrumental in building the main branch library on Halsey Road, Veterans Park (home to summer concerts, cherry trees, and soccer fields wonderful walking trails), the Raoul Wallenberg monument, and many other significant contributions to the township.

“There will never be another Mimi Letts,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “She was a fearless leader who got things done, thanks to her passion for improvement and steadfast determination. I’m honored to have called her not just a colleague, but a mentor to the end. Parsippany is a far better place because of her leadership, and dedicating this gazebo is long overdue. She loved gazebos, and this wonderful place will be enjoyed by residents for generations to come.”

Letts was a member of the township Planning Board and served as president of the board of directors of Parsippany’s Senior Citizen Housing Corp. She served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Parsippany’s Historical Society, and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, and worked closely with New Jersey’s Highlands Council.

At the time of her passing, Rep. Mikie Sherrill said Letts was a “trailblazer and a champion of having more women engaged in politics in New Jersey … Mimi’s commitment to advocacy and to the residents of Parsippany continued even after leaving the mayor’s office.”

All residents are invited to participate in the dedication, with the request that all attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information on the event, please call the Mayor’s Action Center at (973) 263-4262 or emailaction@parsippany.net.

