Coffee with a Cop Returns to IHOP

PARSIPPANY — This Wednesday, September 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon join officers from the Parsippany Police Department for another instalment of “Coffee with A Cop.”

This semi-regular get-together offers local residents the opportunity to chat with our local police force over a multitude of important issues affecting residents and their neighbourhoods while offering a glimpse into the day-to-day operations of running our police department.

IHOP is located at 792 Route 46 West in the Arlington Plaza. For more information, call (973) 263-4383.