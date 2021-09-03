Morris County Prosecutor Swears in New Assistant Prosecutors

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the hiring of Bridget Carr and Tatijana Lindsey as Assistant Prosecutors for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Assistant Prosecutors Carr and Lindsey were officially sworn in at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on September 1, 2021.

Assistant Prosecutor Carr will be assigned to the Juvenile Unit and Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey will be assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit. Assistant Prosecutor Carr served as a law clerk for the Honorable David H. Ironson, Judge of the Superior Court, New Jersey, Criminal Division-Morris County. She has held several intern and externships including at the U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of New Jersey, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and the Essex and Morris County Prosecutor’s Offices. She holds a B.A. from Rutgers University and a Juris Doctorate from Pace University.

Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey began her legal career as a legal assistant for a private law practice in 2014, later joining the staff of judges in the Family Division of the Vicinage 5 Superior Court and then the Criminal Division, both in Newark. Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey served as a law clerk for the Honorable Christopher Romanyshyn, Judge of the Superior Court, New Jersey, Criminal Division-Essex County. She holds a B.A. from Seton Hall University and a Juris Doctorate from Rutgers University. Prosecutor Carroll said, “I am confident that the incoming Assistant Prosecutors will serve honorably and will benefit the residents of Morris County.”

Related

Comments

Comments