Congratulations to University of South Carolina  Graduate, Vaibhav Patel

PARSIPPANY — The University of South Carolina Aiken (UofSC Aiken) celebrates August 2021 graduates. Congratulations to graduate Vaibhav Patel, from Parsippany. Patel graduated with a Master of Business Admin. in Business Administration.

UofSC Aiken, a comprehensive university in the University of South Carolina system, offers undergraduate and master’s degrees to approximately 3,700 students in 50 programs of study. U.S. News and World Report (2021): #1 Regional Comprehensive Public College in the South. This 2021 distinction marks UofSC Aiken’s 23rd consecutive ranking among the top three in this category. The university has won the first place ranking fifteen times.

