New Program Explores Faith’s Relevance Today

MOUNTAIN LAKES – How is faith relevant in my life? How do I deepen my faith? Where is God in my life?

Beginning September 22, an eight-week evening program of faith exploration and discovery will provide an opportunity to explore these questions.

The series will include inspirational talks, discussions, and workshop experiences offered through the collaborative ministry of the Episcopal Churches of Northern Morris County. It is open to anyone interested, whether they belong to a faith community, are exploring different faiths, or have no faith affiliation.

Participants will gather Wednesdays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church, 215 Boulevard, Mountain Lakes. Free childcare will be available.

For more information, contact Rev. Michael Muller at St. Peter’s at (973) 334-4429 or mmuller.stpetersml@gmail.com.

