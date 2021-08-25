Township to Honor the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001 at Town Hall

PARSIPPANY – As the nation pays its respects marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will also honor the victims with an in-person memorial ceremony at Town Hall.

On Saturday, September 11 beginning at 8:30 a.m., Mayor Michael Soriano will be accompanied by civic and faith leaders, along with members of the Township’s Police Department, Fire Crews, and EMTs to honor the memory of the fallen, and reflect on the events that unfolded on that Tuesday morning in New York City, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania.

The event will be live-streamed on the township social media pages and website and will be shown in its entirety on Parsippany’s Own Video on The Go Channel 21 throughout the day.

“It’s been 20 years since 9/11, that fateful day when the whole world came to a halt to watch the horrors unfolding before our eyes,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “It’s almost unimaginable that this took place a generation ago, as it still seems so vivid to so many of us. The feelings we’re all reminded of each September must also include the unity and togetherness we felt in the aftermath. I do hope that residents join us at Town Hall for this memorial ceremony to mark two decades since the horrible tragedy that has shaped so much of our lives in its wake.”

The Township will welcome members of the Christian and Muslim faiths for prayer and reflection, along with patriotic songs and a moment of silence by the Twin Tower steel beam and plaques showing the names of Parsippany’s victims at the front of the Town Hall Courtyard.

“None of us can avoid fear, pain, and suffering,” said Mayor Soriano on the subject of 9/11. “But out of fear comes bravery, out of suffering comes healing, and out of pain comes understanding. It’s my hope that our service helps our residents in the grieving process as we look back on this tragedy while reminding each other that we’re here for one another each and every day.”