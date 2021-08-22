Online Business Guide Launched by CCM and the Morris County Library Consortium

MORRIS COUNTY — Business owners looking for resources, research, and data to help grow their organizations now have a comprehensive online center they can turn to as a result of a partnership between County College of Morris (CCM) and the Morris County Library Consortium.

The newly launched Business Development Resources for Northwest NJ: Market Research (Click here) provides a wealth of information, covering such areas as cost-benefit analysis and managing business credit, market research and consumer spending, business and marketing plans, county business patterns, and demographics, and much more.

The guide aligns with the college’s initiative to assist Morris County with enhancing and supporting entrepreneurial growth. Working with the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, CCM has developed plans to construct an Entrepreneurship and Culinary Science Center on its campus to train and support successful innovators. As part of those plans, the college will be developing new degree and certificate programs focused on entrepreneurship, hospitality management, and event planning, inventory management, logistics, and supply chain management.

“As the community’s college, part of CCM’s mission is to be a resource for the community, including local businesses,” notes Heather Craven, CCM library director and dean of the college’s Learning Resource Center. “Having local businesses who are well resourced and thriving results in a positive impact on the community. The CCM Library is excited to host this resource to promote business development in the region.”

