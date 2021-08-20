Parsippany Has Two Drug Disposal Drop Off Locations in Town

PARSIPPANY — Do you have prescriptions that you need to dispose of safely, anonymously, and that protect the environment? The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and the Parsippany Police Department can help. Safely and properly dispose of unused, unwanted, and expired medicines, medications, and pills at two locations:

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department

3339 Route 46

Walgreens

200 Baldwin Road

Throwing them in the trash or flushing them down in the toilet is not environmentally friendly or safe.

Be sure to remove labels or blackouts containing personal information prior to disposing of them in the RxBox.

For more information, see the Parsippany Green Team’s Facebook page by clicking here.

