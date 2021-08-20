Explore the Parsippany Police Athletic League’s Fall Offerings

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Police Athletic League has some great programs getting ready to start up soon, and you won’t want to miss the fun competition and fun for the whole family.

Fall/Winter Competition Cheerleading

Parsippany PAL’s Competitive Cheer Team welcomes new cheerleaders! The Competitive Cheer Team season will begin practice starting September 13, on Mondays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Competitions will power through the winter and end in late February/early March. Tryouts take place on August 30 at 6:00 p.m., and a parent meeting to discuss details of the program will take place on September 2 at 6:00 p.m.

More information and registration for tryouts can be found here.

Parsippany Flag Football League

From September 12 to November 21, Parsippany PAL will host Flag Football! Convenient game times with practice and gameplay are usually on the same day. The league will consist of six regular-season games, playoffs, and a championship game under the lights! There will be four divisions based on grade level: K-1; 2-3; 4-5; 6-7-8. Game Start times will range from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. All games will be played on TURF Football Field at Smith Park. Register as an individual or as a team, and volunteer coaches are welcome to join!

More information and registration for tryouts can be found here.

For more information, contact the Parsippany PAL here.

