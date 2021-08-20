Toys R Us is Coming Back — at Macy’s

Macy’s customers can experience the expansive assortment of Toys"R"Us products online exclusively at macys.com/toysrus and ToysRUs.com, powered by Macy’s digital and fulfillment ecosystem

PARSIPPANY — Macy’s, Inc. announced a partnership with WHP Global to bring together two of America’s most beloved brands, Macy’s and Toys”R” Us. Toys”R” Us kids of all ages can now shop an expansive assortment online from the most globally recognized leader in toys by clicking here and in more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide rolling out in 2022.

WHP Global, leading brand acquisition and management firm based in New York, acquired a controlling interest in Tru Kids Inc., parent company to the iconic Toys“R” Us®, Babies“R” Us®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe brands, and more than 20 established related consumer toy and baby brands. TRU Kids Brands, Inc., 5 Wood Hollow Road. (Click here for the company website). Tru Kids acquired Toys R Us’ intellectual property during its liquidation in 2018.

The only two Toys R Us stores that opened in November 2019 as part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain closed. The Toys R Us stores were at the Galleria Mall in Houston, Texas, and Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

Tru Kids is the proud parent of beloved brands, including Toys“R” Us®, Babies“R” Us®, Geoffrey the Giraffe®, Journey Girls®, Fastlane®, True Heroes®, You & Me®, Imaginarium®, and Just Like Home®. Established in 2019, Tru Kids is focused on growing its family of brands through innovative partnerships that deliver kid-and-parent-focused experiences that expand beyond traditional retails concepts in the physical and digital spaces. Within the Tru Kids portfolio, Toys“R” Us®, Babies” R” Us®, and Geoffrey® brands continue to be powerful with a wide retail presence across Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company delivers a wealth of services to our valued license partners around the world, in addition to the design and development of over 20 additional established brands. The company has offices in Parsippany, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China.

The partnership has already brought additional toys to Macy’s website. It will expand to 400 Macy’s store locations next year.

“Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, in a statement announcing the partnership.

“Toys ‘R’ Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

Department store retailers struggled before COVID-19, and store closures and lockdowns created a new set of challenges during the pandemic.

