Volunteers Needed For Blood Drives

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background is necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service and be able to perform tasks as needed. Must have transportation.

All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors.

For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, Manager, NJBS Volunteer Services at (732) 850-8906, Monday to Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

