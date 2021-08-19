Table of Hope to Hold Backpack Giveaway at CCM

MORRIS COUNTY — As parents start to plan for a new school year and address all the details involved, Table of Hope is helping to make things a bit easier with a free backpack distribution event at County College of Morris (CCM).

The Backpack Giveaway takes place Saturday, August 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Parking Lot 1 on CCM’s campus at 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Visitors are asked to use CCM’s Center Grove Road entrance when coming to campus.

The partnership between Table of Hope and CCM has benefitted the community throughout the ongoing pandemic. CCM has hosted three previous events with Table of Hope to assist those in need. This latest distribution event to provide backpacks filled with school supplies – consisting of pencils, rulers, glue sticks, notebooks, and more – is sponsored by Alstede Farms, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Bethel Church of Morristown, Cable Communications, Fully Promoted, Hope One, Market Street Mission, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Parsippany Police Local PBA 131 and PCNY.

Shortly after the pandemic struck New Jersey, Table of Hope began operating monthly mobile food distribution programs in Morristown, Parsippany, and Dover, along with other grocery supply events in Morris County communities. Its first event at CCM was held in June 2020. Serving as volunteers at that event were New Jersey First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, State Senator Anthony M. Bucco, and County Commissioners John Krickus and Steve Shaw.

To volunteer for the Backpack Giveaway or to make a donation click here and click “Volunteer” or email volunteer@springstreetcdc.org.

Related

Comments

Comments