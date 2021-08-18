Tayfun Selen Announces Challenge to Rep. Mikie Sherrill

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen launched his campaign to win the 11th Congressional District Congressional seat currently held by Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

In conjunction with his announcement, Selen (Sah-LEN) also launched a video titled “My American Dream”, which tells his story as an immigrant from Turkey who came to this country to build a better life and is basing his campaign for Congress around ensuring that future Americans have the same opportunities he had.

“America is starved for leadership and for voices in Congress that can articulate a vision for keeping the American Dream alive for future generations,” said Selen, who in 2020 earned more votes for countywide office than any candidate in the history of Morris County. “America is at a crossroad, and I want to help ensure that we choose the right path forward — a path that rewards hard work, a path that respects the rule of law, a path that unites us as Americans as we celebrate our differences, a path of freedom and opportunity for all.”

Besides serving as a Morris County Commissioner since January of 2020, Tayfun Selen, 51, holds the position of Senior Vice President of Administration for a major vocational training school group. He is a Six Sigma Black Belt, LEED AP (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified, and a CPA.

Selen is a proven conservative. As Mayor of Chatham Township, he cut municipal property taxes, earned a rare AAA credit rating, and reduced local spending by $200,000. As Morris County Commissioner, he held the lines on taxes, while helping to lead the county’s robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that county tax dollars were focused on key priorities like public safety, infrastructure, education, and the environment.

Selen immigrated to the U.S. in 1996 from Istanbul, Turkey. His first job in New Jersey was working as a gas station attendant.

“At that time, I had more dreams in my head than money in my pockets, and this country has made all my dreams come true. Now I am running for Congress because I want to give back to my community by helping the people of New Jersey and my country who gave me so much along the way,” said Selen.

He earned his U.S. citizenship in 2008 and currently lives in Chatham Township with his wife and daughter. In 2019, Selen became the first Turkish-American Mayor elected to public office in the U.S. He has earned a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Istanbul Technical University and an MBA from Montclair State University.

