Edward Hansberry Celebrates 57th Anniversary in United States

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Deli and Emerald Gifts owner Edward Hasberry celebrated his 57th Anniversary of coming to the United States from Ireland, on Thursday, August 13.

Edward Hansberry is the owner of the Parsippany Deli and Emerald Gifts for over 52 years. Ed is loved by many in the community of Parsippany.

Justin Musella was spotted at Parsippany Deli and Emerald Gifts congratulating Ed while ordering a delicious corned beef sandwich for lunch.

Parsippany Deli and Emerald Gifts is located at 137 Parsippany Road.

