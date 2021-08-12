Board of Adjustment Meeting to Discuss Dwellings behind St. Christopher’s Church

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will conduct a special Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting on Wednesday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. This meeting is a continuation from June 23, 2021.

GTP Acquisitions, LLC, has applied to the Zoning Board of Adjustment of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills for a “Senior Living Facility” on a parcel to be subdivided from the property currently occupied by St. Christopher’s Church.

The property known is as 1050 Littleton Road, Block 166, Lot 96. The application is comprised of 156 dwelling units with a mix of assisted/memory care and independent living units. Amenities include a central social court, fitness center, café, open workspace, outdoor recreation areas, hardscape, and softscape landscaping, and a promenade walking area.

This special meeting will be held via a web conferencing program named WebEx. This program will allow the public to listen in to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only. This program uses a “raise hand” button in the software to address those who wish to speak during the public portion.

Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, email address, address and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.

Click here to download the agenda.

Click here here to access the meeting.

According to corporate documents filed with the State of New Jersey, the registered agent of GTP Acquisitions, LLC, is David J. Weiner, 171 Fifth Avenue, Paterson. Pike Construction Company is also located at the same address. David Weiner is a managing member and principal of Pike Construction Co., LLC and has over 30 years of experience in all aspects of the general contracting and real estate development business. Upon graduating from Hamilton College with a B.A. in Economics, David began his career at Pike in the field as an assistant superintendent, then project superintendent.

For more information, please call (973) 263-4286 or email njolie@parsippany.net.

