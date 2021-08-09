Library Presents A Virtual Workshop for Families with Children Returning to In-Person Learning

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library will present Empowering Families for the Return to Classroom, a workshop designed to help families with young students as they prepare to return to classes in person.

This year, caregivers are concerned with far more than school supplies as they prepare themselves and students for a return to in-person instruction. In this workshop, licensed psychologist and Seton Hall University adjunct faculty member Christina Liparini will provide attendees with what to expect as well as 10 hands-on strategies that caregivers can use to facilitate a smoother adjustment.

This zoom event is scheduled for Thursday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. Registration is required. Click here to sign up.

For more information, call the Parsippany Public Library at (973) 887-5150.

