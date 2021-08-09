Parsippany Celebrates Indian Independence Day

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, August 15 at 10:00 a.m., Parsippany will honor Indian Independence with a virtual flag raising at Town Hall.

On Saturday, August 21, the Township, in coordination with the Indian American Seniors Association of Morris County, will present the full virtual presentation, featuring speeches from the civic and religious community, along with many public figures from throughout New Jersey.

This day reminds us that democracy and independence are alive with so many who manifest them, and who seek to spread the message of freedom to the oppressed, vulnerable, and restricted around the world.

A link for the video celebration will be provided on the day of the celebration on the Township website, social media, and on Public Access Channel 21.