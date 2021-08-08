Mayor Soriano Announces First in-Person Town Hall Since March 2020

PARSIPPANY — After 17 months, the Township will bring back its Mayor’s Town Hall for the public. On Tuesday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m, Parsippany will present an in-person Town Hall at the Parsippany PAL building, located at 33 Baldwin Road. This will be the first in-person Town Hall meeting and discussion since March 10, 2020, at Lake Parsippany.

The Mayor will be joined by officials from Engineering, Parks & Forestry, Finance, Police, Business Administration, the Mayor’s Action Center, Public Works, and Construction & Zoning. Masks are strongly encouraged for anyone coming to the meeting.

“Parsippany’s Town Halls offer a bridge between government officials, municipal operations, and our residents,” said Mayor Soriano. “The people of Parsippany will have the opportunity to hear directly from public officials while exploring local topics deeper, and even offering alternative solutions.”

Officials will assemble on a makeshift dais and discuss a wide range of topics impacting the township. Residents will also have the opportunity to ask questions of civic leaders on subjects or issues that impact specific neighborhoods or the greater community.

“Sadly, the pandemic changed the feasibility of holding this critical forum over the past year,” said Mayor Soriano. “It’s been far too long since we’ve met with the community, and it’s time we return to engaging face to face, and mind to mind.”

If you have any questions about the Town Hall meeting, please contact the Mayor’s Action Center at (973) 263-4262.