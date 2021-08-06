Senator Pennacchio Challenges Governor Murphy’s School Mask Edict

After 17 Months of Executive Orders, 25,000 Dead, and 10,000 Frail and Elderly Dead in Nursing Homes, the Governor Continues to Issue These Failed Edicts

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Murphy’s decision to require masks in schools will once again impede the educational development of the state’s schoolchildren, Senator Joe Pennacchio said.

“The Delta variant does not change the fact that children are not susceptible to the virus and they don’t spread it,” said Pennacchio. “Today’s edict is devoid of any science and data in its support. After all the deaths, shutdowns, and closed businesses, should this Governor be taken seriously?

“The sad fact is masks inhibit communication in classrooms and obstruct learning. My Republican colleagues and I held a virtual hearing on masks, and we heard from experts who asserted that masks in school are more trouble than they are worth,” Pennacchio said. “This is yet another unilateral mandate announced by the Governor that ignores the elected Legislature and the role of parents in protecting their children. Now is not the time to revert to unjustified mask mandates.”

Senator Pennacchio (R-26) was joined by Senator Bob Singer (R-30), Senator Kristin Corrado (R-40), Senator Michael Doherty (R-23), Senator Holly Schepisi (R-39), medical experts, school officials, parents, and advocates for a virtual discussion on the science and data for unmasking New Jersey children on July 8.

Click here to view the hearing.

