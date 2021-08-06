Township Council Must Appear Before Local Finance Board

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council received a notice, on August 2, to appear before the Local Finance Board on August 11, 2021.

In the letter the said “The Order to Introduce provided a deadline for the introduction of the budget by July 20, 2021. As of the date of this letter, the Division has no record of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills having introduced its 2021 municipal budget.

Since Parsippany-Troy Hills has yet to introduce its budget, you are hereby required to appear before the Local Finance Board at the August 1, 2021 board meeting.

After this letter was received, “The Township Council of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is scheduling a Special Meeting to be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, located at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

