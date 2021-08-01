The 200 Club of Morris County Kicks Off Sponsorship Drive

MORRIS COUNTY — The 200 Club of Morris County announced the kickoff of their annual canvassing drive for sponsorships for the year 2022. Unique to canvassing this year will be a change in the time frame of the sponsorships. To address and answer the COVID-19 restrictions and dilemmas of the past year and a half, The 200 Club of Morris County will be extending the term of new sponsorships to include the remainder of 2021 as well as all of 2022. This added benefit to our sponsors will give them several additional months of value without any additional outlay of investment.

To add even more benefit to your annual sponsorship commitment, The 200 Club of Morris County will be celebrating our 50th Anniversary of serving the first responders in our county in May of 2022. Plans and preparations are now being solidified to make this celebration a memorable one. Additionally, the Board of Trustees has enlisted the services of CMA, an established marketing firm, to help expand our organization’s exposure, visibility, and awareness. This injection of public relations and energy, coupled with the 50th Anniversary Celebration, will create a buzz for The 200 Club around Morris County and beyond. In so doing, exciting new and fantastic opportunities will be available for our sponsors. Your sponsorship in our organization and mission will expand your business’s outreach to a much greater population of residents in our communities and our increasing membership and first responder family.

Please give great thought to your sponsorship of The 200 Club of Morris County to help us sustain and grow the programs that support our first responder family. Your sponsor benefits will cover the period of September 1, 2021, through December 31, 2022. A list of benefits for each level is below for your review. Please join us and continue to honor our first responders and in so doing, receive the opportunity and benefit to bring new awareness and visibility to your business. If you have questions, please call Rob D’Emidio at 201-919-2536 or Lori Richmond at 973-630-7933.

2021-2022 200 Club Sponsorships and Benefits

SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 to DECEMBER 31, 2022

Platinum Sponsorship: $2,500

Full page platinum bordered ad in the 50th Anniversary/Valor Celebration digital and printed Journal

Two memberships in the 200 Club of Morris County for 2022

Logo recognition on the inside back cover of 50th Anniversary/Valor Celebration digital and printed Journal

Logo on posters displayed at all first responder Morris County locations

Logo placement at the top of the sponsor page on our website, with web-link

Recognition and prominent signage with logo at all 200 Club events for a year

Platinum sponsor recognition on all 200 Club e-blasts

Electronic form recognition throughout 200 Club social media platform blitz

Short promotional video (1-2 min) (at sponsor’s expense) on 200 Club website

Possible video segment (at Sponsor’s expense) at the 50th Anniversary Celebration*

Gold Sponsorship: $1,000

Full page gold-bordered ad in the 50th Anniversary/Valor Celebration digital and printed Journal

One membership in the 200 Club of Morris County for 2022

Logo recognition inside back cover of 50th Anniversary/Valor Celebration digital/ printed Journal

Logo placement on posters displayed at all first responder locations in Morris County

Logo placement as a gold sponsor on the sponsor page on our website, with web-link

Recognition and prominent signage with logo at all 200 Club events for a year

Gold sponsor recognition on all 200 Club e-blasts

Electronic form recognition throughout 200 Club social media platform blitz

Possible Video segment (at Sponsors expense) at the 50th Anniversary Celebration*

Silver Sponsorship: $500

Full page silver-bordered ad in the 50 Anniversary/Valor digital and printed journal

Line listing as a silver sponsor on the sponsor page on our website, with web-link

Line listing on posters displayed at all first responder Morris County locations

Silver sponsor privileges will be given to in-kind supporters of The 200 Club of Morris County. Examples of in-kind sponsors would be suppliers of centerpieces, signs, and awards plaques, and sponsors of the 50th Anniversary Celebration, Annual Meeting, and Scholarship Awards Celebration. Questions? Contact Rob D’Emidio at (201) 919-2536.

Bronze Sponsorship: $250

Full page bronze bordered ad in the 50th Anniversary/Valor digital and printed Journal

Line listing as a bronze sponsor on the sponsor page on our website (no web link)

Line listing on posters displayed at all first responder Morris County locations

Congratulatory Ad: $100

Celebratory message only for friends and family; no business advertising

Half-page ad in the 50th Anniversary/Valor Celebration digital and printed journal

There is no presence on the sponsor page of the website

*NOTE: WHETHER OR NOT THE 2022 VALOR AWARDS CELEBRATION WILL BE HELD AS A SEPARATE EVENT HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED. HOWEVER, THE 50th ANNIVERSARY AND VALOR AWARD JOURNALS WILL BE COMBINED.

Ad Specifications

Full Page Ad Area: 7″ W x 9″ H

Half Page Ad Area: 7″ W x 4⅜″ H

Please note: Sizes listed above are for the advertising area. Artwork should not exceed the advertising area. Page size is 8½″ W x 11″ H.

Acceptable file formats: EPS or JPEG. PDFs are fine if created for high-resolution printing. Must be at least 300 DPI. All photos must be at least 300 DPI. Ads should be camera-ready and in color.

Questions? Call Sponsorship Chairman Rob D’Emidio at (201) 919-2536 or Club Administrator Lori Richmond at (973) 630-7933.

Click here to become a sponsor.

