Parsippany Ballistics Baseball Team Wins the USABL Metro Division Title

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Ballistics baseball team finished a very successful summer season. They won the Summer Slam Baseball Tournament in Howell, New Jersey, and followed that up two days later winning the USABL Metro Division title at Smith Field.

This team, comprised of mostly high school 16-year-olds, went undefeated in a short spring season, ending 5-0.

The summer regular season ended with a stellar 8-1 record followed by a hard-fought 4-1 victory over the Elizabeth Minutemen at Smith Field the previous week. The championship game saw the Ballistics face a tough Kearny Kardinals team who they beat in extra innings during the regular season. Kearny beat the Garden State Ducks 2-0 to make it to the championship.

The Parsippany Ballistics held a tight 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the 4th inning but after having 4 straight hits and a walk, the barrage of hits continued and with 9 hits in the 4th inning, Parsippany blew the game open en route to a stellar offensive output which put them up 12-0. That ended up being the final score and with that 2 titles in 3 days. The Parsippany Ballistics are led by head coach, Michael Sifonios and assistant coach Keith Sabin. After a three-week break, they will start their fall season in mid to late August. Players are eligible if they are 16 years old or younger as of May 1 and tryouts for fall will begin in mid-August.

Interested players can contact Michael Sifonios at michaelsifonios26@gmail.com.

The summer roster consisted of:

Ryan Sabin

Nick Scerbak

Matthew Colatrella

Dominic Ullman

Tyler Polachek

Wyatt Lang

Ryan Osterhoudt

Jonathan Eichler

Rishab Bamzai

Tyler Helpinstill

Armaan Gupta

Jared Mayer

Matt McCue

Michael Cohen

Nick Jetton

Donnie Keimel

The Parsippany Ballistics have multiple teams from 9u through 18u but age groups vary from season to season.

