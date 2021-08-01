Going Away on Vacation? Let Police Department House Watch Program Know

PARSIPPANY — If you are going on vacation or plan to be away from home for an extended period of time, Parsippany Police Department’s House Watch Program can give you peace of mind. Patrol Officers will conduct periodic exterior checks of your home while you are away, monitoring your property for inappropriate activity or emergencies.

Enlisting the police department to keep an eye out for suspicious activity while you are away does not guarantee against loss, theft, damage, or criminal mischief, but it can be a useful deterrent to anyone who may be considering accessing your home for criminal purposes. Please note that enrollment does not create a special duty upon the police department to monitor your home. Patrol Officers will conduct visual inspections of your home’s exterior as time and manpower permits.

House checks are not conducted on homes that are occupied for any length of time during the homeowner’s absence.

Enrollment is open only to homeowners who will be away for at least three days.

The occupant must have established residency at the location.

Homes that are vacant or are subject to be shown by a real estate agent are NOT eligible for the program.

The residence may NOT remain on House Watch for more than three weeks.

Please fill out the House Watch Request Form and submit it by one of the following means:

Email it to cbrancato@parpolice.com

Fax it to (973) 334-4379

Drop it off at our Police Dispatch Desk.

All of your information will be kept strictly confidential, and in the event of criminal activity or damage, we will have the ability to contact you.

Click here to download the House Watch Program Request Form.

Comments

