Five Candidates Submitted Petitions for Board of Education Positions

PARSIPPANY — Five candidates have filed to run for three available seats on the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District’s Board of Education, according to the Morris County Clerk’s Office.

According to the list posted on the website of the Morris County Clerk’s Office, Current Board members Judy Mayer and Susy Golderer along with newcomers Jack S. Raia, Robert Quinn, and Sheethal M. Abraham have all filed to run for the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District’s Board of Education.

Mayer, Golderer, and Frank Neglia’s term end December 31, 2021. Current Board President Frank Neglia, chose not to run for Board of Education but is seeking a position on the Township Council.

The election for each seat will be held on November 2, 2021. Each seat will be held for three years.

The Board of Education is made up of nine members who are elected by registered voters of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township.

Members are elected to three-year terms. The Board President and Vice-President are elected by the majority vote of their fellow Board members.

Current Board members are:

Mr. Frank Neglia, President (2021)

Mrs. Alison Cogan, Vice-President (2022)

Mr. Timothy Berrios (2023)

Mr. Andrew Choffo (2022)

Mr. Matthew DeVitto (2023)

Mrs. Susy Golderer (2021)

Mrs. Judy Mayer (2021)

Mrs. Deborah Orme (2023)

Mrs. Kendra Von Achen (2022)

Board members voluntarily and generously contribute their time and expertise to the district. They do not receive any payment or benefits for their service. We are fortunate to have specialists from several professional fields represented on our Board.

In addition to their attendance at public board meetings and committee meetings; Board members are also required to attend NJSBA (New Jersey School Boards Association) training sessions.

Members of the current Board: have attended our schools; had children who graduated from Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Public Schools, and have children or grandchildren who currently attend our schools. Our decisions affect not only your family but our own as well.

Board members have no legal authority, except when acting as a group at official Board meetings.

The Board works hard to deliver the best education that it can within the financial constraints imposed by the State of New Jersey.

