It’s Official – Cinépolis Is Not Reopening

PARSIPPANY — Although the rumors were circulating, it is now the fact that Cinépolis is not reopening.

Cinépolis, located in the Morris Hills Shopping Center, was closed due to COVID, but it has been confirmed that it will not reopen.

Although the signs painted on the building indicate they are open during renovations, the doors are locked. A view of their website also states they are open during renovations. When renovations were announced in May 2019, Cinépolis Parsippany the 38,865-square-foot project will encompass 12 film screens and 719 seats.

Cinépolis announced a multi-million dollar renovation to enhance its existing New Jersey theater locations in Parsippany and Mansfield. Mansfield renovations were completed in August 2019 which now features a 13-Screen Movie Theater, In-Seat Food Delivery Service, Fully Reclining Leather Seats, a Full Menu and More.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council renewed the Retail Liquor License for Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas at its regular council meeting held on October 20, 2020.

Cinépolis Succasunna closed permanently on January 5, 2020.

These three locations were the only Cinépolis owned in New Jersey. In July 2016, when Cinépolis announced their acquisition of the three theaters, located in Morris and Warren counties, April Mendoza, then-vice president of Cinépolis USA, said the Parsippany location was a “good place” to introduce the company’s new theater concept, noting that it was chosen due to its “suburban atmosphere” located outside of a city area.

The theaters once operated as the Clearview for several years before it was purchased by Bow Tie Theatres in 2013. Cinepolis USA Purchased Five Locations from Bow Tie Cinemas in in summer of 2016.

Cinépolis West Hartford — West Hartford, Connecticut

Cinépolis Mansfield — Hackettstown, New Jersey

Cinépolis Parsippany — Parsippany, New Jersey (now closed)

Cinépolis Succasunna — Succasunna, New Jersey (now closed)

Cinépolis Chelsea — New York, New York Cinepolis now has 27 locations in California (10), Connecticut (1), Florida (4), New Jersey (1), Maryland (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), and Texas (8) under the Cinepolis, Cinepolis Luxury Cinema or Moviehouse and Eatery brands. The Luxury Cinema locations offer reclining leather seating with in-theater food and drink service and a full bar.

Parsippany Focus left a message for the owners of Morris Hills Shopping Center, but at press time they did not return calls.