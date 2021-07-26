Delta Dental 31st Annual Golf Classic Raises Over $82K For Special Olympics

PARSIPPANY — Eighty-eight golfers hit the course at the Essex Fells Country Club on May 14 to participate in Delta Dental of New Jersey (DDNJ)’s 31st Annual Golf Classic, raising more than $82,000 for Special Olympics New Jersey (SONJ).

This was the first large-scale in-person event DDNJ held since New Jersey began lifting its COVID-19 restrictions this spring. Proceeds enable thousands of SONJ athletes across the Garden State to resume their in-person competitions for the first time since 2019.

Steve Adubato, a broadcaster/columnist/author, was the emcee, with Dennis Wilson, President, and CEO of DDNJ, Heather Andersen, President, and CEO of SONJ, and Heather Schwam, a SONJ athlete, also making remarks. Over the past 30 years, New Jersey’s leading dental benefits company has raised more than $1.58 million for SONJ.

“The opportunity to empower Special Olympics athletes to compete and achieve their athletic dreams is priceless,” said Dennis Wilson. “We’re proud to support such a tremendous organization who goes above and beyond for their athletes.”

Kimball Dancker served as the event’s Featured Sponsor, along with other major event supporters including, MWW, Summit Health, New Jersey Dental Association, Brown & Brown Insurance, and Delta Dental of New Jersey Board of Trustees. Raffle prizes and golfer gifts supported New Jersey small businesses. DDNJ worked with Just Jersey, Morristown, NJ to put together each golfer gift that highlighted various small businesses through New Jersey including, Bellview Winery, Popcorn for People: Gourmet Popcorn, Jersey Boys Jerky, and Mt. Lebanon Soap Company.

“For more than 30 years, Special Olympics New Jersey has benefitted from our partnership with Delta Dental of New Jersey,” said Heather Andersen. “More athletes can participate and be strengthened in mind, body, and spirit, because of Delta Dental’s generous support.”

Highlights from this year’s Golf Classic can be viewed on SONJ’s dedicated Golf Classic event recap page.

About Delta Dental

Delta Dental of New Jersey, Inc. is New Jersey’s leading dental benefits company, providing or administering coverage to more than 1.7 million people through contracts with groups in New Jersey and Connecticut. In Connecticut, Delta Dental of Connecticut, Inc. is a licensed insurer that writes dental coverage on an insured basis, and Delta Dental of New Jersey administers self-funded dental benefit programs.

Offering dental benefits since 1969, Delta Dental of New Jersey’s mission is to promote oral health to the greatest number of people by providing accessible dental benefit programs of the highest quality, service, and value. We are a not-for-profit service corporation and, as a member of Delta Dental Plans Association, we’re part of a network that provides national dental coverage to more than 73 million people. For more information click here.

About Special Olympics New Jersey

For over 50 years, Special Olympics New Jersey has provided year-round sports training and athletic competition in 24 Olympic-type sports for thousands of children and adults with intellectual disabilities, completely free of charge. Through the joy and power of sports, athletes are provided opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. Click here for more information.

