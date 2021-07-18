Rep. Sherrill Announces 2021 Congressional App Challenge Launch

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) announced today that her office is hosting its third annual Congressional App Challenge (CAC) for students in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, and the registration portal is now open.

“Each year the participants in the Congressional App Challenge blow me away with their ingenuity, creativity, and advanced coding skills,” said Rep. Sherrill. “Throughout the pandemic, technology has played a pivotal role in keeping us connected and our country moving. We have seen the overwhelming potential for technology to do good, help others, and reimagine our world through thoughtful innovation in hard times. We’ve also seen the pathway for creative expression and community engagement that tech can provide for students, whether they continue on their journey in the tech field or choose another path. I am incredibly excited to launch this year’s competition and look forward to seeing what these future tech leaders are able to create.”

The competition is open to middle school and high school students who live or attend school in NJ-11. Students with all levels of coding experience are encouraged to participate. This is an excellent opportunity to develop the skills and innovative spirit needed to create your own apps. The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.). The full set of eligibility rules for individual and team entries can be found by clicking here.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges from New Jersey’s 11th District and honored by Congresswoman Sherrill. Their apps are eligible to be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol building, on www.house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

To register for the competition, click here.

Registration for the App Challenge is currently open and the deadline to submit your creation is November 1, 2021. Click here for more information.

Click here to learn about the 2020 NJ-11 Congressional App Challenge Winner Riya Dadheech of Parsippany and her Plate of Hope app.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to Rep. Sherrill’s office at (973) 526-5668, or email the App Challenge coordinator at georgia.turvey@mail.house.gov.

