Township Council Issues Statement Regarding School Resource Officers

PARSIPPANY — Regarding the July 12, 2021 press release by the Parsippany Township Mayor and Administration concerning our counter-proposal to the Board of Education on the School Resource Program, it was not the Township Council’s intent to have the details of the proposal released to the public prior to the School Board and their Attorney having the opportunity to review the proposal and respond.

While the Township Council believes that a reasonable counter proposal was proffered to the School Board that fairly shares the funding for the School Resource and Special Law Enforcement Officers, the Township Council is disappointed that the Mayor and Business Administrator publicly released the details of the offer prematurely.

The Township Council looks forward to working with the School Board in a cooperative effort to reach an agreement on the SRO program that is acceptable to both parties.

