Vrajdham New Jersey Holds a Ratha Yatra Festival of Chariots

PARSIPPANY — Vrajdham New Jersey held its first annual Ratha Yatra Festival of Chariots on Sunday, July 11.

The Ratha Yatra celebration included a chariot, pulled by people with ropes, that went from the Veaj Temple on Littleton Road to the Parsippany PAL Youth Center, 33 Baldwin Road. A statue of Lord Krishna was in the Chariot. Approximately 400 people were in attendance.

In attendance were Mayor Michael Soriano, Council President Mike dePierro, and Council Candidate Justin Musella along with many community leaders.

Ratha Yatra ( ; lit. ’chariot journey’), also known Ratha Jatra(ରଥଯାତ୍ରା) (in Odia) or Chariot festival (in English) is a Hindu festival celebrated in Odisha for Jagannath and associated Hindu deities.

