Where is Soriano’s Budget?

PARSIPPANY — One of the most important responsibilities of the Mayor of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is to submit an annual budget to the Council. This typically occurs each year in late winter or early spring. So far this year, Mayor Michael Soriano has been derelict in his duty by refusing to provide the Council with a legal budget. Even the Democrats on the Council have checked their political hats at the door to lend a voice to his incompetence. The process is clear – the Mayor submits a budget to the Council and then the Council has a series of public budget meetings before making adjustments and adopting it. The budget process is usually completed by now. But this year, it hasn’t even begun. This prompts a very important question, which I pose directly to Mayor Soriano. Where is your budget?

So far, Mayor Soriano has been attempting to blame the Council and others for what he is responsible for. That is not leadership! It is time for Soriano to do his job and submit a budget.

Based on the public documents I have reviewed, it appears that Parsippany is in financial trouble due to Soriano’s financial mismanagement. My review shows that Soriano has squandered approximately $16 Million of surplus in our utilities since he took office. No wonder Soriano increased water and sewer rates by 39%. That is outrageous! Imagine what Soriano’s tax increase could be?

Soriano’s team is deserting him. His business administrator suddenly resigned without explanation. His planning board attorney suddenly resigned. Our non-political CFO resigned and went to work for another town. The police Chief just abruptly “retired”.

Councilman dePierro’s advice to Parsippany’s first term Mayor hit the mark when he stated “If the Administration is looking for advice on areas to cut, I would recommend all of the new Administrative positions that have been created in the past three years. The salary, pension, and benefits of many of those positions exceed six figures.”

Soriano’s tact of governing by spin is wearing thin on Parsippany voters – and his inability to do the job is becoming more apparent every day. But first things first. Mayor Soriano, this is your fourth year in office. Submit your budget and be man enough to own it.

This press release was submitted by James Barberio, Republican Candidate for Mayor