Students Honored by the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY — It’s the 66th year the club has given students end-of-year awards. The club started the 8th-grade citizenship awards in 1955, just a year after the club was founded. This was followed by scholarships a few years later and finally the reading awards.

Reading awards were given to one student in the 5th grade from each of the ten public elementary schools. The award consisted of a certificate and a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card. Citizenship Awards have been provided to Central Middle School, Brooklawn Middle School, and All Saints Academy. Two students from the 8th grade (one male and one female) in each school received a certificate and a $50 check.

Four graduating seniors from Parsippany High and Parsippany Hills were awarded a $1,000 scholarship and certificate. The well-deserving students are:

Parsippany High: Sarah Katz and Mia Petrolino

Parsippany Hills: Taylor Zetelli and Disha Partel

The Woman’s Clubs extends Congratulations to all the award winners and wishes them continued success in the years to come!

These awards and many of the other educational projects the club pursues each year are made possible with the proceeds from the annual “Tee Off for Education Golf Classic and Luncheon” held each July. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the club canceled this fundraiser again in 2021. Several other fundraisers were held in 2020 and 2021 to allow us to continue with these awards. We hope to be back in 2022 with the Golf Classic bigger and better than ever!

New members are always welcome to join the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, established in 1954. Our club is one of over 200 clubs that make up the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC. NJSFWC is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. For more information call Marilyn at 973-539-3703, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, check us out on the web www.parsippanywomansclub.org .or follow the club on FACEBOOK, Twitter, and Instagram.