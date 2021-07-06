Winning Ticket Sold at Wegmans

HANOVER — Three lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $841,017 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, July 2, drawing. Each ticket is worth $280,339. The winning numbers were: 02, 09, 11, 23, and 27, and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Morris County: Wegmans Food Markets, 34 Sylvan Way, Hanover;

Bergen County: Wawa #8326, 150 Essex Street, Lodi; and

Ocean County: Singin, 1215 Lakewood Rd., Toms River.