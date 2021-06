PARSIPPANY —Parsippany’s Recycling Center will remain open Saturday, under regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The regular business hours during the week are Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

For more information, please call the recycling and sanitation department at (973) 263-7263. The Parsippany Recycling Center is located at 1 Pump House Road.

Comments

