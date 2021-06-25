Fourth of July Returns to Parsippany

Public-Private Partnership between the Township and Onyx Equities, LLC brings the celebration back to the community free of charge

PARSIPPANY — For the first time in nearly 16 months, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will welcome residents back to an outdoor celebration, the 2021 Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks display, taking place at Parsippany Hills High School on Sunday, July 4 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Thanks to the substantial financial support from Onyx Equities LLC, the Township is able to present an evening of fun and festivities for the community free of charge.

“I’m thrilled to be celebrating the summer and Independence Day with Parsippany again, enjoying our wonderful outdoors with family, friends, and neighbors,” said Mayor Soriano. “I can’t thank Onyx enough for this partnership to bring the community together to celebrate. It’s going to be a great experience, and I know we’re all ready for a much-needed night of fun.”

The public-private partnership between Onyx and the Township means there will be no expense to Parsippany residents for the event, which will include live music by Parsippany band Overboard, and fireworks beginning at dark.

“We’ve been in Parsippany since the early 2000s and it’s a great place to work and live,” said John Saraceno, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Onyx Equities. “We’re thrilled to be part of a community event that will be a safe and festive place for everyone to celebrate July 4th.”

Due to COVID-19 case numbers continuing to drop in Parsippany, and exceeding federal expectations for vaccinations, Mayor Soriano felt it was necessary to bring back the Fourth of July festivities in a safe and responsible manner. As of Friday, June 25, 90% of seniors, 67% of adults 18+, and 64% of all eligible Parsippany residents are fully vaccinated, with just five new cases of COVID-19 in the township in the past week.

“We’ll never forget the hardships our Township has been through over more than a year. But because of all the hard work and sacrifice our community has faced, it’s time we get to celebrate with one another like our community always has.”

Onyx Equities is a leading real estate investment and property services firm specializing in acquiring and/or managing commercial properties. Onyx has invested in significant operations in the township and is excited to help Parsippany celebrate this monumental return to outdoor gatherings for the whole community to enjoy.

For more information on Onyx Equities, LLC, click here.

For more information on the July Fourth Fireworks celebration, click here.