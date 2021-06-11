Parsippany Lacrosse Phoenix Boys Win Tier A Championship

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, June 6, the Parsippany Lacrosse Phoenix Boys 7/8 team won the 2021 North Jersey Junior Lacrosse League (NJJLL) Tier A Championship.

The program is only 8 years old and it is the fastest any program has been able to produce an NJJLL champion. They’re only the second Parsippany team to have qualified for the playoff tournament. They are the first Parsippany team to host and win a playoff game, let-alone win 3 to win the championship.

Parsippany Lacrosse Phoenix worked so hard and we would love for them to be recognized for this amazing achievement.