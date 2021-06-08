Today Is Primary Day, Big Races in Parsippany

MORRIS COUNTY — Today is primary election day, and this year features a contest between Republican gubernatorial candidates: Jack Ciattarelli, Brian Levine, Hirsh Singh, and Phil Rizzo. Whoever wins, of course, will face Governor Phil Murphy in the General Election.
Incumbents, Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce and Assemblyman Jay Webber will compete with Tom Mastrangelo and Christian Barranco for two available Assembly seats.
In Parsippany, there is a Republican race for Mayor and Council. Former Mayor James Barberio and his running mates Board of Education President Frank Neglia, and Board Member Deborah Orme will face off former Council Vice President Dr. Louis Valori and his running mates Justin Musella and Gary Martin. In addition, former Council Vice President Robert Peluso is running for a council seat. The successful winners will face off Mayor Michael Soriano and his running mates, Judy Hernandez and Cori Herbig in the November general election.
If you didn’t read Parsippany Focus’s “Meet the Candidates” click here.
Here’s how you can vote:
- In-person at the polls, between 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- In-person, by dropping off your ballot in a county dropbox before 8:00 p.m.
- By mail, as long as it’s postmarked today
Click here to find out where you can vote in person.
The Township of Parsippany Troy-Hills has 39 elections districts located within 18 polling locations. Please see the list below for all the polling locations throughout the Township. Sample Ballots were mailed out on June 2, 2021, and your polling location will be on the sample ballot along with your district number.
Click here to find your district number. Use this guide for polling locations. (Do not use the guide on the state website as locations changed for this election)
|District
|Location
|1, 4, 11, 13, 39
|Brooklawn Middle School
Girls Aux Gym Room
250 Beachwood Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|15, 16, 19
|Board of Education Bldg
Meeting Room
292 Parsippany
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|22, 23
|Central Middle School
Old Gym
1620 Route 46 West
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|32
|Community Center
Meeting Room B
1130 Knoll Road
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
|14, 17
|East Lake School
Gym
40 Eba Rd
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|2
|Fire House – Powder Mill
Squad Room
60 South Powder Mill Road
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
|3, 8, 18
|Intervale School
Gym
60 Pitt Road
Boonton, NJ 07005
|29
|Knollwood School
Gym
445 Knoll Road
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
|33, 34
|Lake Hiawatha Library
Lower Level Meeting Room
68 Nokomis Avenue
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
|30, 31, 38
|Lake Hiawatha School
Gym
1 Lincoln Avenue
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
|10, 12
|Lake Parsippany Fire House
Meeting Room – Rear Entrance
255 Halsey Rd
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|6, 7, 9, 37
|Littleton School
Gym
51 Brooklawn Drive
Morris Plains, NJ 07050
|5
|Mt. Tabor Firehouse – Simpson
Engine Room
0 Simpson Avenue
Mt. Tabor, NJ 07878
|21, 28
|Northvail School
Gym
10 Eileen Court
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|25, 35, 36
|Rockaway Meadow School
Gym
160 Edwards Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|26
|Rockaway Neck Fire House
Meeting Room
180 Old Bloomfield Avenue
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|20
|St. Ann’s Church
Hospitality Room
781 Smith Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|24, 27
|Troy Hills School Gym
509 S Beverwyck Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
For more details on the June 8 primary election, visit Vote.NJ.Gov.