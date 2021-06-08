Today Is Primary Day, Big Races in Parsippany

MORRIS COUNTY — Today is primary election day, and this year features a contest between Republican gubernatorial candidates: Jack Ciattarelli, Brian Levine, Hirsh Singh, and Phil Rizzo. Whoever wins, of course, will face Governor Phil Murphy in the General Election.

Incumbents, Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce and Assemblyman Jay Webber will compete with Tom Mastrangelo and Christian Barranco for two available Assembly seats.

In Parsippany, there is a Republican race for Mayor and Council. Former Mayor James Barberio and his running mates Board of Education President Frank Neglia, and Board Member Deborah Orme will face off former Council Vice President Dr. Louis Valori and his running mates Justin Musella and Gary Martin. In addition, former Council Vice President Robert Peluso is running for a council seat. The successful winners will face off Mayor Michael Soriano and his running mates, Judy Hernandez and Cori Herbig in the November general election.

If you didn’t read Parsippany Focus’s “Meet the Candidates” click here.

Here’s how you can vote:

In-person at the polls, between 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In-person, by dropping off your ballot in a county dropbox before 8:00 p.m.

By mail, as long as it’s postmarked today

Click here to find out where you can vote in person.

The Township of Parsippany Troy-Hills has 39 elections districts located within 18 polling locations. Please see the list below for all the polling locations throughout the Township. Sample Ballots were mailed out on June 2, 2021, and your polling location will be on the sample ballot along with your district number.

Click here to find your district number. Use this guide for polling locations. (Do not use the guide on the state website as locations changed for this election)

District Location 1, 4, 11, 13, 39 Brooklawn Middle School

Girls Aux Gym Room

250 Beachwood Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054 15, 16, 19 Board of Education Bldg

Meeting Room

292 Parsippany

Parsippany, NJ 07054 22, 23 Central Middle School

Old Gym

1620 Route 46 West

Parsippany, NJ 07054 32 Community Center

Meeting Room B

1130 Knoll Road

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 14, 17 East Lake School

Gym

40 Eba Rd

Parsippany, NJ 07054 2 Fire House – Powder Mill

Squad Room

60 South Powder Mill Road

Morris Plains, NJ 07950 3, 8, 18 Intervale School

Gym

60 Pitt Road

Boonton, NJ 07005 29 Knollwood School

Gym

445 Knoll Road

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 33, 34 Lake Hiawatha Library

Lower Level Meeting Room

68 Nokomis Avenue

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 30, 31, 38 Lake Hiawatha School

Gym

1 Lincoln Avenue

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 10, 12 Lake Parsippany Fire House

Meeting Room – Rear Entrance

255 Halsey Rd

Parsippany, NJ 07054 6, 7, 9, 37 Littleton School

Gym

51 Brooklawn Drive

Morris Plains, NJ 07050 5 Mt. Tabor Firehouse – Simpson

Engine Room

0 Simpson Avenue

Mt. Tabor, NJ 07878 21, 28 Northvail School

Gym

10 Eileen Court

Parsippany, NJ 07054 25, 35, 36 Rockaway Meadow School

Gym

160 Edwards Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054 26 Rockaway Neck Fire House

Meeting Room

180 Old Bloomfield Avenue

Parsippany, NJ 07054 20 St. Ann’s Church

Hospitality Room

781 Smith Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054 24, 27 Troy Hills School Gym

509 S Beverwyck Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

For more details on the June 8 primary election, visit Vote.NJ.Gov.

Comments

Comments