Election 2021: What the Candidates Have to Say

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus submitted the following questions to all the candidates, Mayoral and Council to help the voters of Parsippany decide at the polls. The questions were derived by our Editorial Team and asking random residents what they thought the most pressing issues were in Parsippany.

The Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Polling locations will open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Township of Parsippany Troy-Hills has 39 elections districts located within 18 polling locations. Please see the list below for all the polling locations throughout the Township. Sample Ballots were mailed out on June 2, 2021, and your polling location will be on the sample ballot along with your district number.

Click here to find your district number. Use this guide for polling locations. (Do not use the guide on the state website as locations changed for this election)

