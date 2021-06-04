Election 2021: What the Candidates Have to Say

Former Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Dr. Louis Valori and Former Mayor James Barberio (File photo)





PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus submitted the following questions to all the candidates, Mayoral and Council to help the voters of Parsippany decide at the polls. The questions were derived by our Editorial Team and asking random residents what they thought the most pressing issues were in Parsippany.

The Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.  Polling locations will open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Township of Parsippany Troy-Hills has 39 elections districts located within 18 polling locations. Please see the list below for all the polling locations throughout the Township.  Sample Ballots were mailed out on June 2, 2021, and your polling location will be on the sample ballot along with your district number.

Click here to find your district number. Use this guide for polling locations. (Do not use the guide on the state website as locations changed for this election)

Mayor James Barberio Team Barberio Row 5
Line 10		 Click here to read the response
Council Frank Neglia Team Barberio Row 5
Line 11		 Click here to read the response
Council Deborah Orme Team Barberio Row 5
Line 12		 Click here to read the response
Mayor Louis Valori Parsippany First Row 2
Line 10		 Click here to read the response
Council Justin Musella Parsippany First Row 2
Line 10		 Click here to read the response
Council Gary Martin Parsippany First Row 2
Line 10		 Click here to read the response
Council Robert Peluso Fiscal Conservative Row 5
Line 13		 Click here to read the response

