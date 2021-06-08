Mayor Soriano Casts His Ballot in Democratic Primary

PARSIPPANY — Today, Mayor Soriano (Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills) cast his ballot in the Democratic Primary Election at Rockaway Meadow School in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

“I just voted today, and I want to thank the poll workers for providing us with a safe, secure, and efficient voting experience. As an American, it’s our duty to vote in every election we can. People have given their lives for our right to vote. We must honor them by exercising our right to vote,” said Mayor Michael Soriano, Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ “No other election can have more effect on your daily lives than local elections. So, make a plan today and get out and vote.”

Mayor Soriano is running for his second term as Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills. He is running with Cori Herbig and Judy Hernandez, candidates for Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Council. Herbig will be voting later today with her two children at Lake Hiawatha Library and Hernandez was one of many New Jersey voters to vote by mail in this election.

“Mayor Soriano, Cori Herbig, and Judy Hernandez are leaders in this community and will continue to work for the residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills. They each bring invaluable experience and expertise to their roles” said campaign manager for Team Soriano 2021, Elise McGovern.

Comments

Comments