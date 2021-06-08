James Barberio Leads in Republican Primary Race

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Michael Soriano and James Barberio appear set for a rematch of the 2021 mayoral election to be held on Tuesday, November 2.

The Republican council race is very close with newcomer Justin Musella and Board of Education President Frank Neglia in the lead. They will face off in the General Election against Democrats Cori Herbig and Judy Hernandez.

Mayoral Candidate Votes James Barberio 2,275 Louis Valori 2,013 Write-In 10 Total 4,298

Township Council Candidate Votes Justin Musella 1,763 Frank Neglia 1,758 Gary Martin 1,629 Deborah Orme 1,485 Robert Peluso 1,269 Write-In 10 Total 7,914

These numbers are unofficial and are subject to additional mail-in ballots. Final mail-in ballots were to be postmarked by Today, November 8 to be considered.

