James Barberio Leads in Republican Primary Race

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Michael Soriano and James Barberio appear set for a rematch of the 2021 mayoral election to be held on Tuesday, November 2.

The Republican council race is very close with newcomer Justin Musella and Board of Education President Frank Neglia in the lead.  They will face off in the General Election against Democrats Cori Herbig and Judy Hernandez.

Mayoral Candidate Votes
James Barberio 2,275
Louis Valori 2,013
Write-In 10
Total 4,298

 

Township Council Candidate Votes
Justin Musella 1,763
Frank Neglia 1,758
Gary Martin 1,629
Deborah Orme 1,485
Robert Peluso 1,269
Write-In 10
Total 7,914

These numbers are unofficial and are subject to additional mail-in ballots. Final mail-in ballots were to be postmarked by Today, November 8 to be considered.

