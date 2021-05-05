Parsippany to Hold in-Person Fourth of July Celebration, Fireworks Display

PARSIPPANY – Mayor Michael Soriano announced the intention to present the Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Display in person this summer. This event will mark the first in-person public event on the municipal property since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

On May 3, the State of New Jersey announced the removal of percentage limits on outdoor public gatherings beginning on May 19. Due to the decrease in new cases and transmission rates of COVID-19 across the state and in the Township, the tolerable risk level is at a point where outdoor public events can occur, so long as attendees continue to practice social distancing, mask-wearing, and good hygiene practices when possible.

“I’m thrilled about celebrating July Fourth in Parsippany once again,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “Our residents deserve to share in the joy of being American and taking part in our summer festivities. It’s been too long since we’ve been together, and I can’t wait to see everyone.”

After a year of canceled events throughout the Township, the Fourth of July ceremony will take place at Parsippany Hills High School, and include music, celebration, and a fireworks display beginning at sundown. Residents attending the event are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing from people outside of immediate family, and wash or sanitize hands frequently.

“We have so much to celebrate this July Fourth,” said Mayor Soriano. “While we celebrate, we cannot forget how much we’ve sacrificed to make this event possible. It’s because of the time-tested practices of being safe and smart with COVID-19 that we are able to host this event. It’s up to each and every one of us to make sure we continue to protect our family, friends, and neighbors, now and for the celebrations to come.”

For more information about this year’s Fourth of July celebration, please call the Parsippany Recreation Department at (973) 263-7257.

