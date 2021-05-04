The 200 Club Awarded Fifteen $5,000 Scholarships

MORRIS COUNTY — The 200 Club of Morris County announced that it will award fifteen $5,000 scholarships to high school seniors who are family members of first responders or training to become first responders.

The nonprofit continues to support local and state police, fire, and EMS personnel who protect the families in Morris County. Since 1971, The 200 Club has given more than $5 million to first responder families, either in the form of death benefits and dependent awards when a first responder dies in the line of duty or college scholarships to their family members.

“Every day, our first responders leave their homes and risk their own lives to protect our families,” said Jim Rizzo, president of The 200 Club of Morris County. “We believe we should stand up for their families. Our annual scholarship awards are part of the promise we make to those who care for us.”

The 200 Club of Morris County has provided more than $2.3 million in scholarships since 1996. To date, 682 scholarships have been awarded.

The other recipients are:

Rahul Makkena, Rahul Patel, and Rohan Savani, of Parsippany

Priscilla Wong of Lake Hiawatha

Griffin G. Smolar, Montville

Kailey A. Pasquariello and Victoria E. Richards, both of Lake Hopatcong

Evangeline A. Veletto, Long Valley

Matthew R. Mauro, Madison

Alexis M. Caffrey of Montague

Maya E. Slaughter of Morristown

Emily E. Schmidt, Oak Ridge

Rachel D. Delaney of Kinnelon

Walker Heller, Washington

Amanda P. Cortright of Whippany

