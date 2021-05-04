Sheriff Jim Gannon Endorses Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon announced his endorsement of Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce in this year’s Republican Primary election, calling her a fierce advocate for Morris County in the State Legislature while lauding her efforts on behalf of fellow Republicans on the grassroots level for years. “I stand by my friends, and BettyLou is a friend,” said Sheriff Gannon.

“More than that, though, she is a fierce advocate for Morris County families, retirees, and business owners. We are fortunate to have her representing us in the State Assembly and she has earned re-election.”

Gannon added that DeCroce has also been a friend to many local and county Republicans during their campaigns, including his own. “I’ve watched BettyLou knock on doors, stuff envelopes, and raise money for local candidates to help them win tough elections,” said Sheriff Gannon. “She was there for me when I first ran, and I’ve seen her lend a hand to fellow Republicans when it mattered most. We need more people like that in our party, not less. I am proud to stand with BettyLou.”

