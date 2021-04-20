Jump Start Your Future with a CCM Apprenticeship in Advanced Manufacturing

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) is offering individuals an opportunity to embark on a well-paying career path in advanced manufacturing by taking part in paid on-the-job training through its CareerAdvance USA apprenticeship program.

The first step to becoming an apprentice in the CareerAdvance USA program is to take part in a boot camp to learn the basic skills needed for employment in advanced manufacturing. The boot camp covers all the advanced manufacturing basics and gives students the opportunity to earn college credits over a six- to the nine-week timeframe. Training takes place in the college’s new Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center, featuring the latest equipment in a high-tech environment.

While the apprenticeship program is offered at no cost, there is a $3,750 fee, plus the purchase of supplies, to take part in the boot camp. There are opportunities for scholarships, funding for those unemployed or underemployed, as well as structured payment options.

It is estimated that over the next decade advanced manufacturing will need to fill 3.4 million jobs with most of those positions being related to the pending retirement of baby boomers. Along with good job prospects, the field pays well with an average starting salary of $45,000 to $65,000 plus benefits after completing an apprenticeship.

If a career in advanced manufacturing interests you, join one of the Virtual Info Sessions to learn how to prepare for an apprenticeship. The sessions take place on Wednesdays. The upcoming sessions are:

April 21, 5:00 p.m.

May 5, 9:00 a.m.

May 26, 12:00 Noon

June 9, 5:00 p.m.

June 23, 2:00 p.m.

July 14, 2:00 p.m.

July 28, 5:00 p.m.

August 11, 12:00 Noon

August 25, 12:00 Noon

To learn more about CCM’s advanced manufacturing apprenticeship program and to register for an information session click here.

