Aaron “A.J.” Oliver Announces Run for Morris County Commissioner

MORRIS COUNTY — The Democratic Municipal Chair of Morristown, Aaron “A.J.” Oliver, announced he is joining T.C. McCourt in a bid for Morris County Commissioner.

“I’m proud to join T.C. McCourt in this effort to end the one-party rule on the Commissioner Board. It is time for our county government to have a new generation of leadership with fresh, bold ideas. We need a Board that serves and reflects all Morris County residents.”

A.J. Oliver is a 17-year Army veteran (2003-), combat veteran, and most recently served as part of the NJARNG Covid Relief mission in 2020. He currently serves as a Captain in the New Jersey Army National Guard, as well as a priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Newark.

“I am beyond thrilled that A.J. has decided to join me in the fight to bring real change to the Board of County Commissioners,” McCourt said. “As they get to know him, I’m confident that the people of Morris County will be just as impressed as I am. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Oliver was born and raised in Morristown and has been a Morristown resident most of his life. He presently serves as a Commissioner on both the Morristown Environmental Commission as well as the Morristown Shade Tree Commission.

Veteran issues will be a core focus of Oliver’s campaign. “It’s vital that we serve those who protect us and their families. Resources for veterans in northwest New Jersey will be a priority of mine as a Commissioner.” In his effort to break the one-party rule of the Commissioner Board, Oliver views accessibility as an issue Morris County residents might not even realize they lack. “I intend to increase the visibility and accessibility of the Morris County government to its residents. Many people don’t know what a Commissioner is and does, and we need to have an education campaign about how the county government serves them.”

