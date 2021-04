PARSIPPANY – The American Rescue Plan signed by President Joseph Biden awards $10.2 billion to New Jersey.

Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will receive $5,387,477.24 under the stimulus plan.

While community leaders cannot use the money to pay pension debts or provide tax cuts, there are few limits on the money. Governments can pay for infrastructure upgrades, hazard pay for workers, parks, downtown improvements and the like.

Communities have until 2024 to spend the money.

