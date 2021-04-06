Democrats Now Outnumber Republicans in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — For the first time in township history, registered Democratic voters now outnumber registered Republican voters in Parsippany. As of April 1, the township is home to 11,700 registered Democrats and 11,659 registered Republicans.

“We’ve been seeing a shift towards the Democratic Party for several years in Parsippany,” said township Democratic Chair Matt Clarkin. “Part of that has been extensive engagement with the community by our volunteers. But a lot of it has been a natural shift as the Republican Party has moved far to the right of Parsippany voters.”

Three years ago, Parsippany was home to 9,427 registered Democrats and 11,916 registered Republicans. In just three years, Democrats have gained 2,273 voters, while Republicans have lost 257 voters.

“Parsippany is a diverse and inclusive community,” said Morris County Democratic Political Director Leslye Moya. “Parsippany is very lucky to have Michael Soriano as Mayor. The township’s sustained shift towards Democrats and his successful tenure make us confident that Mayor Soriano will be comfortably re-elected.”

Parsippany Democrats have also seen greater success at the ballot box in recent years. In 2020, both Joe Biden and Cory Booker won the township by 12 points. Mikie Sherrill won the township by 14 points, and Democratic Freeholder candidate Cary Amaro won Parsippany by 9 points.

