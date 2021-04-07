Former Council Vice President Enters Race for Council

PARSIPPANY — Former Council Vice President Robert Peluso formally announced he will run in the June primary for the Republican nomination for Council.

“There continues to be a need for qualified and experienced people that listen to our families and voters. I was raised in Parsippany. When my wife and I decided to start a family, the only choice was right here in the community where I was raised. I have been committed to making Parsippany a better place to live and I have a long record of active service to our Township and our residents. “

Peluso went on to state: “I believe that the change Parsippany needs is both real and is urgent. Township government is not functioning in the way it should. We need to run it like a business and demand accountability from our elected officials. My continued vision for Parsippany is that all of Parsippany will be working together and helping to move our community in the right direction. Everyone should have a seat at the table and an opportunity to be part of this journey of change.”

Peluso specializes in working in finance and government sectors where he’s held executive leadership positions for over 35+ years. He brings an outside business approach to local government with a unique understanding of how best to cut costs, increase efficiencies and deliver for taxpayers. He continues his lifelong community service to our families and he will continue speaking to voters about their concerns. “I look forward to discussing my plans for controlling taxes, reducing water and sewer bills, and responsible development and hearing the opinions of my fellow citizens. I remain a proponent of government transparency, a cleaner environment, and ensuring our community is a safe place to live and raise a family. Working together, we can accomplish these goals and more, for a better Parsippany.“

Peluso, a 50-year Parsippany resident is a graduate of our local school system. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Montclair State University and holds a Masters of Business Administration Degree in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Peluso is a board member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, Parsippany Historical and Preservation Society, Morris County Economic Development, Downtown NJ, and volunteer Chairperson of Parsippany Economic Development Advisory Committee.

Peluso enjoys Coaching his son and our children at the Parsippany Soccer Club and works tirelessly as Treasurer for his local Parent Teacher Association. He continues to be an advisor for Morris County Technical School, liaison to RMS School for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, and a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America. His wife Ildiko-Sue and son Robert are active Parishioners of Saint Peter The Apostle Church.

